- Calories per serving 345
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 410mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Quinoa and Chickpea Burgers
Whether you’re vegetarian or not, it can be a healthy choice to go meatless sometimes–it often helps you save on cholesterol, fat, and calories, and amps up your intake of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Don’t worry, you’ll still get plenty of protein–quinoa and chickpeas are both great sources. Plus, there are tons of other good-for-you ingredients in the meal we’re whipping up in the video above. Read on to find out what makes this dish so healthy.
First off, the flavorful burgers are packed with plant protein from quinoa and chickpeas, as well as eggs, cilantro, cumin, and metabolism-revving chile. Instead of using regular white burger buns, which can pack a lot of empty calories, this recipe calls for whole-wheat pitas, helping to lower the glycemic index of the dish. This means your meal won’t give you the spike (and crash) in energy that you might get with a high-glycemic carb–it will keep your energy and blood sugar steady. Chickpeas are also a low-glycemic food.
Top your burgers off with avocado for some filling, healthy fat; greens for added vitamins, minerals, and fiber; sliced tomato for vitamin C; and yogurt for calcium and even more protein, as well as some satisfying creamy texture. With each addition, you’re building a more nutritious, balanced, and filling meal.
Since this dish is packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, it’s super-satisfying, all for only 345 calories per serving. These veggie burgers make for a tasty and quick lunch or dinner. Plus, using a pita makes it an easy grab-and-go meal. You just might find yourself wanting to swap out beef burgers more often!
How to Make It
In a saucepan, bring quinoa and broth to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook until all broth has been absorbed, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly.
In a food processor, process bread until fine bread crumbs form. Add chickpeas, quinoa, egg, cilantro, cumin, chile, salt and pepper and process in short bursts until mixture is finely chopped. Shape mixture into 4 patties. Brush patties with oil and cook in a nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat until golden, about 4 minutes per side.
Serve patties with pitas and, if desired, greens, avocado, tomato and mayonnaise or yogurt.
Adapted with permission from Fresh and Light, by Donna Hay. Copyright 2012.