Quinoa and Chickpea Burgers

Whether you’re vegetarian or not, it can be a healthy choice to go meatless sometimes–it often helps you save on cholesterol, fat, and calories, and amps up your intake of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Don’t worry, you’ll still get plenty of protein–quinoa and chickpeas are both great sources. Plus, there are tons of other good-for-you ingredients in the meal we’re whipping up in the video above. Read on to find out what makes this dish so healthy.

First off, the flavorful burgers are packed with plant protein from quinoa and chickpeas, as well as eggs, cilantro, cumin, and metabolism-revving chile. Instead of using regular white burger buns, which can pack a lot of empty calories, this recipe calls for whole-wheat pitas, helping to lower the glycemic index of the dish. This means your meal won’t give you the spike (and crash) in energy that you might get with a high-glycemic carb–it will keep your energy and blood sugar steady. Chickpeas are also a low-glycemic food.

Top your burgers off with avocado for some filling, healthy fat; greens for added vitamins, minerals, and fiber; sliced tomato for vitamin C; and yogurt for calcium and even more protein, as well as some satisfying creamy texture. With each addition, you’re building a more nutritious, balanced, and filling meal.

Since this dish is packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, it’s super-satisfying, all for only 345 calories per serving. These veggie burgers make for a tasty and quick lunch or dinner. Plus, using a pita makes it an easy grab-and-go meal. You just might find yourself wanting to swap out beef burgers more often!