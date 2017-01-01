- Calories per serving 196
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 7mg
- Calcium per serving 165mg
Berry and Rosemary Sorbet
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Helpful hint: Add the chia seeds after all the other ingredients. It will keep them from sticking to the bottom.
How to Make It
Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth.