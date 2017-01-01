Basil-Melon Cooler

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Serves 2
Daniella Chace, MSc
March 2016

Basil's sharp flavor pairs well with juicy melon and pineapple chunks. Plus, green tea cubes add a flavorful taste to ordinary ice.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 cup watermelon chunks
  • 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 cup green tea ice cubes
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 132
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 10mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth.

