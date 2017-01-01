- Calories per serving 132
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 10mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
Basil-Melon Cooler
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Basil's sharp flavor pairs well with juicy melon and pineapple chunks. Plus, green tea cubes add a flavorful taste to ordinary ice.
How to Make It
Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth.