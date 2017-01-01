- Calories per serving 383
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 45g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 81mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 626mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Whole Fish with Chermoula
Marinating whole fish with herbs and spices before grilling gives this dish an added boost of fantastic flavor without extra fat or calories.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to medium-high. In a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, smash cumin, paprika, 1 tsp. salt, garlic and chile until whole spices are cracked and garlic and chile are mashed. Stir in 2 Tbsp. oil. Place fish on a baking sheet; with a paring knife, make a few shallow slits in outside of flesh. Set 1 Tbsp. spice paste aside and rub fish all over with remaining paste. Stuff fish with lime slices.
Oil grill grates. Brush fish with 1 Tbsp. oil, place on grill and close cover. Grill, turning once, until flesh flakes easily when pierced and skin is charred and crisp, about 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter and let rest.
In a bowl, stir reserved spice paste with lime juice, parsley, cilantro, 1 Tbsp. water and remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Spoon herb sauce over fish and serve.