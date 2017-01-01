Whole Fish with Chermoula

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
16 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Marinating whole fish with herbs and spices before grilling gives this dish an added boost of fantastic flavor without extra fat or calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 large hot chile, such as jalapeño, finely chopped
  • 5 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 whole red snappers (about 1 1/4 lb. each), scales removed
  • 1 lime, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 383
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 45g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 626mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high. In a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, smash cumin, paprika, 1 tsp. salt, garlic and chile until whole spices are cracked and garlic and chile are mashed. Stir in 2 Tbsp. oil. Place fish on a baking sheet; with a paring knife, make a few shallow slits in outside of flesh. Set 1 Tbsp. spice paste aside and rub fish all over with remaining paste. Stuff fish with lime slices.

Step 2

Oil grill grates. Brush fish with 1 Tbsp. oil, place on grill and close cover. Grill, turning once, until flesh flakes easily when pierced and skin is charred and crisp, about 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter and let rest.

Step 3

In a bowl, stir reserved spice paste with lime juice, parsley, cilantro, 1 Tbsp. water and remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Spoon herb sauce over fish and serve.

