Whole Fish with Chermoula

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high. In a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, smash cumin, paprika, 1 tsp. salt, garlic and chile until whole spices are cracked and garlic and chile are mashed. Stir in 2 Tbsp. oil. Place fish on a baking sheet; with a paring knife, make a few shallow slits in outside of flesh. Set 1 Tbsp. spice paste aside and rub fish all over with remaining paste. Stuff fish with lime slices.