Shrimp with Tomato and Chiles

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Add a punch of protein to pasta by topping it with a low-calorie seafood like shrimp. This dish is also diet-friendly, thanks to strong spices like basil and chile, which add bold flavor with no added fat.

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 20 large tail-on shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 sliced serrano chile
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 6 ounces angel hair pasta
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 272
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 849mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high. On stove, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. In a bowl, toss shrimp, tomatoes, chile and garlic with 1 Tbsp. oil, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Place mixture on a large rectangle of heavy-duty foil. Gather edges to form a rim. Pour in wine, then gather and seal edges to form a packet.

Step 2

Grill packet, shaking occasionally, until shrimp are just pink and opaque, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove packet from grill. Let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Cook pasta for 2 minutes or according to package directions. Top with shrimp mixture and basil and serve.

