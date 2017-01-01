- Calories per serving 272
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 849mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Shrimp with Tomato and Chiles
Add a punch of protein to pasta by topping it with a low-calorie seafood like shrimp. This dish is also diet-friendly, thanks to strong spices like basil and chile, which add bold flavor with no added fat.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to medium-high. On stove, bring a pot of salted water to a boil. In a bowl, toss shrimp, tomatoes, chile and garlic with 1 Tbsp. oil, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Place mixture on a large rectangle of heavy-duty foil. Gather edges to form a rim. Pour in wine, then gather and seal edges to form a packet.
Grill packet, shaking occasionally, until shrimp are just pink and opaque, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove packet from grill. Let rest for 5 minutes.
Cook pasta for 2 minutes or according to package directions. Top with shrimp mixture and basil and serve.