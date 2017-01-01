- Calories per serving 293
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 592mg
- Calcium per serving 328mg
Crostini with Shrimp
Crunchy grilled corn adds low-calorie flavor and crunch to this shrimp-topped crostini. It's the perfect quick appetizer for a weekend barbecue.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to medium-high. On stove, place a steamer basket in a pan over 1 inch of boiling water. Add corn; steam until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Season shrimp with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.
Oil grill grates. Grill corn and shrimp, turning, until corn is charred and shrimp are just pink and opaque, 4 to 6 minutes. Add bread; grill, turning often, until charred, 2 to 4 minutes.
Cut kernels from corn in planks. Place bread on plates; smash avocado into bread. Top with arugula, shrimp and corn. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. oil; season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Squeeze lemon over crostini and serve.