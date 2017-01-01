Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
6 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6
Vanessa Seder
March 2016

This recipe works with other berries as well. Besides blueberries, you can also swap in 1 cup of raspberries or strawberries.

Ingredients

  • 4 ripe bananas
  • 1/4 cup light agave nectar
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 cup frozen blueberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 129
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 16mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Peel and slice bananas and place in a gallon-size ziplock bag. Squeeze out air. Place flat in freezer and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours and up to overnight.

Step 2

In a food processor, puree bananas, 2 Tbsp. agave and 1/4 cup almond milk, scraping sides of bowl, until smooth, 2 to 4 minutes. Spread ice cream in an 8-inch square freezer-safe container, cover and place in freezer.

Step 3

Clean out food processor bowl. Add blueberries and remaining 2 Tbsp. agave and 1/4 cup almond milk and process until smooth, about 1 minute.

Step 4

Remove banana ice cream from freezer and dollop with blueberry mixture. Using a rubber spatula, gently swirl together. Cover and freeze until slightly firm, about 30 minutes. Serve immediately, or store in freezer in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Let soften slightly before scooping.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up