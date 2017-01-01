- Calories per serving 143
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Watermelon, Tequila and Lime Granita
Photo: Victor Prado
This granita is a refreshing, low-calorie treat on a hot summer's day. For an extra layer of flavor, you can also serve this sip in a margarita glass with a salted rim.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender, combine watermelon, lime zest and juice, tequila and agave and blend until smooth, adding watermelon in batches if necessary.
Step 2
Pour mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a 9-by-13-inch freezer-safe dish. Press with a spoon to extract as much juice as possible. Discard pulp.
Step 3
Freeze for 2 hours. Using a fork, scrape up and incorporate ice crystals. Freeze again, scraping up ice crystals every 30 minutes with a fork, until frozen, about 2 hours more. Spoon into 6 bowls, garnish each with a lime wedge, if desired, and serve.