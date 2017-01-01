Cantaloupe and Lime Slushy

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours
Yield
Serves: 4
Vanessa Seder
March 2016

Get the tastiest cantaloupe at the store by picking one that's heavy for its size with a sweet fragrance.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups ripe cantaloupe chunks, from 1 medium melon
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest, plus more for garnish
  • 2/3 cup fresh lime juice, from about 8 limes
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 172
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 40mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a large baking sheet with parchment. Spread cantaloupe in a single layer and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours and up to overnight.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together lime zest and juice and honey until honey dissolves.

Step 3

In a blender, combine cantaloupe, lime juice mixture and 1 1/2 cups cold water and blend until smooth, working in batches if necessary. Pour into 4 glasses, sprinkle with lime zest and serve.

