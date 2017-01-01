Pepper Steak Fajitas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a shallow glass dish, stir together garlic, lime juice and chili powder. Add steak, turn to coat and let stand for 5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Step 2 In a large nonstick or seasoned cast-iron skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Cook bell peppers, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes. Add cumin seeds; continue to sauté until bell peppers are lightly browned and tender, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a platter.

Step 3 Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add steak and cook, turning once, until browned, about 6 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let stand for 5 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain.