- Calories per serving 427
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 18g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 525mg
- Calcium per serving 145mg
Pepper Steak Fajitas
This skirt steak is coated in garlic, lime juice, and chili powder for a spicier taste, and it gives you a fun meal option that's ready in 30 minutes.
How to Make It
In a shallow glass dish, stir together garlic, lime juice and chili powder. Add steak, turn to coat and let stand for 5 minutes, turning occasionally.
In a large nonstick or seasoned cast-iron skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Cook bell peppers, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes. Add cumin seeds; continue to sauté until bell peppers are lightly browned and tender, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a platter.
Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add steak and cook, turning once, until browned, about 6 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let stand for 5 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain.
Top tortillas with bell peppers and steak. Serve with additional toppings such as sour cream, avocado, cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.