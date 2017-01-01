- Calories per serving 153
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 188mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 113mg
- Calcium per serving 86mg
Roasted Asparagus with Egg and Tomato
Photo: Romulo Yanes
For a heartier take, serve this side with crusty whole-grain bread.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425ºF. Toss asparagus and tomatoes with oil in a shallow baking dish just large enough to hold vegetables in a single layer. Roast, shaking pan halfway through, until asparagus is just tender and tomatoes have wilted, about 12 minutes. Immediately drizzle with vinegar, if desired.
Step 2
Crack eggs over asparagus mixture. Return to oven and roast until egg whites are just set, about 7 minutes. Top with cheese, sprinkle with chives and serve. Offer crusty bread on the side, if desired.