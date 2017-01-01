Roasted Asparagus with Egg and Tomato

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

For a heartier take, serve this side with crusty whole-grain bread.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 pound thin asparagus, woody ends trimmed
  • 1/2 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, optional
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely shaved Parmesan
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives
  • Crusty whole-grain bread, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 153
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 188mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 113mg
  • Calcium per serving 86mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425ºF. Toss asparagus and tomatoes with oil in a shallow baking dish just large enough to hold vegetables in a single layer. Roast, shaking pan halfway through, until asparagus is just tender and tomatoes have wilted, about 12 minutes. Immediately drizzle with vinegar, if desired.

Step 2

Crack eggs over asparagus mixture. Return to oven and roast until egg whites are just set, about 7 minutes. Top with cheese, sprinkle with chives and serve. Offer crusty bread on the side, if desired.

