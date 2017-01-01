- Calories per serving 328
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 500mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Easy Summer Salad
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Goat cheese and pickled beets add a bit of zest to this salad, which is packed with 28 grams of protein.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk together beet pickling juice, vinegar and mustard. Add oil in a slow stream, whisking until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Warm a grill pan over medium-high heat; oil pan. Place apricots on pan, cut-sides down, and cook, turning once, until grill marks form, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Step 3
Divide salad greens, chicken, cheese, almonds, sliced beets and grilled apricots among 4 plates. Drizzle with reserved dressing, season with salt and pepper and serve.