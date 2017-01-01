- Calories per serving 25
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 273mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce
Photo: Victor Prado
This is the perfect dip if you want a saucier shrimp cocktail. Plus, it's really low in calories.
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp. pepper, hot sauce and celery seed. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Serve with shrimp.