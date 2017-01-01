Caper-Lemon Remoulade

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 1 cup (serving size: 2 tbsp.)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

This remoulade is the perfect sauce for your seafood. We made ours with mayo, but you can swap it for oil to lower calorie intake even more.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt (not nonfat)
  • 1 tablespoon grainy mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped drained capers
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cornichons or gherkins
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1 scallion, finely chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 85
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 200mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

In a bowl, whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, lemon zest and juice, capers, cornichons, tarragon and scallion. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with shrimp.

