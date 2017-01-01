Roasted Carrot-Ginger Dip

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 1 3/4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

This carrot-based dip is the perfect addition to your party tray. And if you're bored with celery, use less common vegetables for dipping, like fennel, jicama, radishes and sugar snap peas.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 medium carrots, sliced 1/2 inch thick (about 1 cup)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 cup
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 216mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium skillet, warm olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add carrots and ginger. Season lightly with salt and pepper and add 2 Tbsp. water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 7 minutes. Uncover, raise heat to high and cook, stirring frequently, until carrots have browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes more.

Step 2

Transfer to a food processor and let cool slightly. Add lime juice and 1 tsp. sesame oil and pulse until coarsely combined. Add Hearts of Palm Dip and pulse until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with remaining 1/2 tsp. sesame oil, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up