- Calories per serving 197
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 188mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Hearts of Palm French Onion Dip
This French onion dip is made with Greek yogurt, which gives a creamy texture without adding too many calories.
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk Hearts of Palm Dip with yogurt and chives. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Cover and refrigerate until lightly chilled.
In a medium skillet, warm oil over medium heat until shimmering. Line a fine-mesh sieve with a paper towel. Add shallot rings to skillet and cook slowly over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shallot rings to sieve to drain. Sprinkle with salt. (Shallots will crisp more as they cool.)
Just before serving, fold three-quarters of crispy shallots into dip. Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle remaining crispy shallots on top and serve.