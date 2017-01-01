Hearts of Palm French Onion Dip

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 1 1/2 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

This French onion dip is made with Greek yogurt, which gives a creamy texture without adding too many calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (not nonfat)
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 very large shallot, thinly sliced, rings separated (about 1 1/3 cups)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 188mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, whisk Hearts of Palm Dip with yogurt and chives. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Cover and refrigerate until lightly chilled.

Step 2

In a medium skillet, warm oil over medium heat until shimmering. Line a fine-mesh sieve with a paper towel. Add shallot rings to skillet and cook slowly over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shallot rings to sieve to drain. Sprinkle with salt. (Shallots will crisp more as they cool.)

Step 3

Just before serving, fold three-quarters of crispy shallots into dip. Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle remaining crispy shallots on top and serve.

