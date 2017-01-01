Hearts of Palm Dip

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 2 3/4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

Heart of palm are low in calories and have almost no fat, making the dip we created the perfect go-to for summer entertaining.

Ingredients

  • 1 large clove garlic, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 2 14-oz. cans hearts of palm, drained, rinsed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (not nonfat) or sour cream
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper, or more to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 80
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 273mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

On a cutting board, using side of a chef's knife, mash garlic with a generous pinch of salt until a paste forms. Scrape into a food processor, add hearts of palm, yogurt and oil and process until well blended. Scrape down sides of bowl, season with salt, white pepper and cayenne and pulse until almost smooth.

