- Calories per serving 80
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 273mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Hearts of Palm Dip
Photo: Victor Prado
This recipe goes with Green Goddess Hearts of Palm Dip, Hearts of Palm French Onion Dip, Roasted Carrot-Ginger Dip
Heart of palm are low in calories and have almost no fat, making the dip we created the perfect go-to for summer entertaining.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
On a cutting board, using side of a chef's knife, mash garlic with a generous pinch of salt until a paste forms. Scrape into a food processor, add hearts of palm, yogurt and oil and process until well blended. Scrape down sides of bowl, season with salt, white pepper and cayenne and pulse until almost smooth.