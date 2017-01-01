- Calories per serving 317
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 627mg
- Calcium per serving 366mg
"Chorizo" Tacos
These faux chorizo tacos will fool more than one of your friends. The chili powder mimics the spices of the original Spanish sausage to render a meat-like dish that is rich in protein. Plus, the red bell pepper and limes adds vitamin C to the mix.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 400°F. Stack tortillas on a large square of foil and wrap them loosely.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sprinkle with 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften, 3 to 5 minutes.
Crumble tofu into skillet with your hands. Cook, stirring and scraping bottom of skillet occasionally and adjusting heat as necessary, until tofu browns and crisps as much as you like, 10 to 30 minutes. When tofu is almost ready, put tortillas in oven.
Add bell pepper to skillet, if desired. Sprinkle mixture with chili powder; stir and cook, scraping any browned bits from bottom of skillet, until mixture is fragrant, less than 1 minute. Squeeze halved lime over mixture and garnish with cilantro and scallions. Serve with tortillas and lime quarters.