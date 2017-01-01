Tropical Fruit Pudding

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor or blender, put syrup, tofu, mangos, vanilla, salt and coconut extract, if desired. Puree, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary, until completely smooth, at least 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2 Chop pineapple into 1/8-inch pieces and fold into pudding. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to several hours.