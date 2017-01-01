- Calories per serving 265
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 596mg
- Calcium per serving 356mg
Tofu Ceviche
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Tip: Add more herbs to the mix. Tossing in fresh basil and/or mint along with the cilantro will give this dish an extra pop of flavor.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut tofu into small cubes. In a large bowl, put vinegar, sugar, 1 tsp. salt and 1 cup water. Whisk to combine, then add scallions, garlic and tofu; toss gently to coat with marinade. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 days.
Step 2
Drain tofu mixture, reserving pickling liquid. In a separate large bowl, put tofu mixture and add radishes, cucumber and avocado.
Step 3
Toss ceviche with 2 Tbsp. of reserved pickling liquid, plus oil and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more pickling liquid if desired. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.
Adapted from The VB6 Cookbook, copyright 2014 by Mark Bittman. Photographs copyright 2014 by Quentin Bacon. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House LLC.