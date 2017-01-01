Tofu Ceviche

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Tip: Add more herbs to the mix. Tossing in fresh basil and/or mint along with the cilantro will give this dish an extra pop of flavor.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds firm tofu
  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar or sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 scallions, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic, from 1 clove
  • 1 bunch radishes, sliced or chopped
  • 1 cucumber, sliced or chopped
  • 1 avocado, cubed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 596mg
  • Calcium per serving 356mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut tofu into small cubes. In a large bowl, put vinegar, sugar, 1 tsp. salt and 1 cup water. Whisk to combine, then add scallions, garlic and tofu; toss gently to coat with marinade. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 days.

Step 2

Drain tofu mixture, reserving pickling liquid. In a separate large bowl, put tofu mixture and add radishes, cucumber and avocado.

Step 3

Toss ceviche with 2 Tbsp. of reserved pickling liquid, plus oil and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more pickling liquid if desired. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Adapted from The VB6 Cookbook, copyright 2014 by Mark Bittman. Photographs copyright 2014 by Quentin Bacon. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House LLC.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up