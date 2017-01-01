Dark Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Yield: 12 strawberries (serving size: 1 strawberry)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This simple dessert is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. Plus, its low-cholesterol and low-sodium content makes it good for your ticker.

 

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces dark chocolate (60% to 70%), finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup lightly salted roasted pistachios, finely chopped
  • 12 large strawberries, preferably long-stemmed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 87
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 26mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Watch the video: How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries  

