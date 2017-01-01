Strawberry Crumble

Step 1

Place a rack in center of oven and preheat to 375ºF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Grease and flour an 8-inch square baking dish or coat with baking spray and place on foil-lined sheet. In prepared baking dish, toss strawberries with lemon juice. Stir together flour and 1 Tbsp. brown sugar and toss with strawberries to coat.