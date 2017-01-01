- Calories per serving 197
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 88mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Strawberry Crumble
Skinny up a classic with this version of the crumble. The oats and sliced almonds give you a nice dose of fiber and protein, which is great way to power up.
How to Make It
Place a rack in center of oven and preheat to 375ºF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Grease and flour an 8-inch square baking dish or coat with baking spray and place on foil-lined sheet. In prepared baking dish, toss strawberries with lemon juice. Stir together flour and 1 Tbsp. brown sugar and toss with strawberries to coat.
In a medium bowl, stir together almond meal, oats, almonds, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and remaining 2 Tbsp. brown sugar. Rub in butter with your fingers until mixture is crumbly. Press into small lumps and sprinkle over strawberries. Bake until top is golden brown and fruit is bubbling, about 30 minutes.