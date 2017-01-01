- Calories per serving 93
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 48mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Strawberry Balsamic Frozen Yogurt
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Strawberries are a great way to get your dose of vitamin C. The balsamic vinegar adds a dash of originality without the extra calories. Plus, it's a great source of potassium and is low in sodium, which makes this dessert heart healthy.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a food processor, pulse strawberries until almost smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients until well combined.
Step 2
Freeze in an ice cream maker according to instructions and transfer to a container with a lid. Freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Let soften for about 15 to 20 minutes at room temperature before scooping.