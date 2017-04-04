Mini Strawberry Shortcakes

Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8
Lori Powell
March 2016

These bite-size snacks are a great way to treat yourself to a little decadence and still get a healthy dose of vitamin C and fiber.

 

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 tsp. packed light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups (12 oz.) whole-milk vanilla yogurt
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons coarse sugar, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 198
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 160mg
  • Calcium per serving 117mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rack in center of oven and preheat to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment. In a medium bowl, toss strawberries, orange zest and juice and 1 tsp. brown sugar. In a small bowl, mix 1 cup yogurt with 1 Tbsp. brown sugar. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 2

In a food processor, pulse both flours, remaining 2 Tbsp. brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles sand. Add remaining 1/2 cup yogurt and pulse just until dough forms. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and form into a flat disk about 6 inches by 1/2 inch. Using a floured 2-inch round biscuit cutter, cut out 4 rounds; press scraps together and form 4 more. Arrange rounds about 1 1/2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Brush tops with egg; sprinkle with coarse sugar, if desired.

Step 3

Bake until golden brown on top, about 15 minutes. Let biscuits cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Halve biscuits horizontally; top with reserved sweetened yogurt, strawberry mixture and biscuit tops. Serve immediately.

