Mexican Chocolate Medallions

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
22 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Yield: 30 pieces (serving size: 2 pieces)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Apricots are a great source of vitamins A and C. Plus, the pumpkin seeds are rich in potassium and protein, which makes these medallions heart-healthy.

Ingredients

  • 1 orange
  • 1/2 teaspoon fleur de sel
  • 1 2-oz. bar chile-spiced dark chocolate, chopped
  • 30 dried apricots
  • 2 tablespoons raw hulled pumpkin seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 45
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 77mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Peel a 4-inch-long-by-1-inch-wide strip of zest from orange. Very thinly slice zest crosswise into 1-inch-long strips. Place zest in a bowl with salt; rub salt into zest.

Step 2

Place about two-thirds of chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Heat, stirring, until just melted. Remove bowl; stir in remaining chocolate until melted.

Step 3

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange apricots in a single layer. Place a scant 1/2 tsp. melted chocolate in center of each apricot. (You may have extra chocolate.) Gently press a few strips of salted zest and 3 pumpkin seeds onto each. Let stand until firm, 1 to 2 hours.

