- Calories per serving 45
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 77mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Mexican Chocolate Medallions
Apricots are a great source of vitamins A and C. Plus, the pumpkin seeds are rich in potassium and protein, which makes these medallions heart-healthy.
How to Make It
Peel a 4-inch-long-by-1-inch-wide strip of zest from orange. Very thinly slice zest crosswise into 1-inch-long strips. Place zest in a bowl with salt; rub salt into zest.
Place about two-thirds of chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Heat, stirring, until just melted. Remove bowl; stir in remaining chocolate until melted.
On a parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange apricots in a single layer. Place a scant 1/2 tsp. melted chocolate in center of each apricot. (You may have extra chocolate.) Gently press a few strips of salted zest and 3 pumpkin seeds onto each. Let stand until firm, 1 to 2 hours.