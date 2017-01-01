- Calories per serving 143
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Rosemary Lemonade
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Fun fact: The ancient Greeks wore rosemary garlands to boost their memory. Today, scientists believe it may protect your brain long-term.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup water and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add rosemary. Cover saucepan and let cool, about 2 hours.
Step 2
Strain syrup into a pitcher. Stir in lemon juice and 3 cups cold water. Serve lemonade over ice.