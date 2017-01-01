Rosemary Lemonade

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Yield: 6 1/4 cups (serving size: 1 cup)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Fun fact: The ancient Greeks wore rosemary garlands to boost their memory. Today, scientists believe it may protect your brain long-term.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 6 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 2 cups fresh lemon juice, from about 8 lemons

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 143
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup water and sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add rosemary. Cover saucepan and let cool, about 2 hours.

Step 2

Strain syrup into a pitcher. Stir in lemon juice and 3 cups cold water. Serve lemonade over ice.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up