Mixed Herb and Frisée Salad with Roasted Potatoes

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Tip: When you use rosemary, don't throw away the stem once you pick off the leaves. If the stems are thicker, wipe them thoroughly, place them in a plastic bag and freeze. Once thawed, they make great skewers for grilling! (The moisture from thawing keeps them from burning on the grill.)

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound new potatoes (about 18), halved
  • 4 cups frisée (from 2 small heads), torn into bite-size pieces
  • 2 cups fresh parsley leaves, torn or roughly chopped
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves, torn or roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, torn or roughly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grainy mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 218
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 263mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Finely chop rosemary and garlic together and gather into a pile on a cutting board. Sprinkle rosemary-garlic mixture with salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper and grind with flat side of a chef's knife to form a paste. Transfer herb paste to a medium bowl along with 1 Tbsp. oil; add potatoes and toss until well coated.

Step 2

On a large foil-lined rimmed baking sheet, arrange potatoes in a single layer. Roast, tossing once, until golden brown and tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 3

On a serving plate, combine frisée, parsley, basil and mint. In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, mustard and remaining oil. Just before serving, drizzle salad with dressing and toss. Scatter potatoes over salad and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up