Herb Barley Risotto with Peas and Arugula

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Think it's just window dressing for your plate? Not a chance: Parsley is an excellent source of vitamins A,C, and K. It also helps with digestion!

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 1/4 cups pearl barley
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1/3 cup finely grated pecorino
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 4 cups baby arugula, roughly chopped
  • 2/3 cup chopped mixed herbs, such as parsley, basil and chives
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 344
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 486mg
  • Calcium per serving 182mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a pan, warm oil over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add wine; cook until liquid has almost evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in barley and thyme; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add 4 cups water and bring to a boil.

Step 2

Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until barley is tender but still chewy, about 35 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Add 1/4 tsp. salt, cheese and peas and stir until cheese is incorporated. Stir in arugula, herbs and lemon juice. Divide among 4 bowls and drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up