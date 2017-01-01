- Calories per serving 291
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 86mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 407mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Baked Halibut with Sauce Verte
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Halibut is a superfood compared to other fish. It's packed with potassium, protein, vitamin D, B-12, B-6, and magnesium. Plus, its meat is lean, which is ideal for rapid weight loss.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; arrange fish in dish. In a small bowl, whisk 1 Tbsp. oil, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Drizzle vinaigrette over fish. Bake until just opaque in center, about 10 minutes.
Step 2
In a food processor, combine parsley, chives, garlic, scallion, anchovy paste and capers. Add remaining lemon juice and 1 Tbsp. water and pulse until finely chopped. With motor running, add remaining oil. Season sauce with 1/8 tsp. pepper. Spoon sauce over fish just before serving.