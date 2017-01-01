Lentil Bolognese

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Conner Middelmann-Whitney
March 2016

Give a twist to an Italian classic, with a boost of nutrients. Lentils are a great source of fiber, protein, potassium and magnesium. They lower cholesterol, promotes heart health, and fill you up on less calories (which is great for weight loss).

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 onion, roughly chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 carrot, coarsely chopped
  • 1 leek, white part only, halved and sliced
  • 1 rib celery, sliced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 15-oz. can cooked green or brown lentils, undrained
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/4 cup red wine, optional
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 15-oz. can diced tomatoes with juices
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 8 ounces cooked whole-grain linguine, ziti or penne
  • Grated Parmesan, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 494
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Fiber per serving 19g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 415mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place mushrooms in a medium bowl. Cover with warm water and let stand for 15 minutes. Lift mushrooms out of water, leaving liquid and sediment in bowl. Pat mushrooms dry with paper towels and chop finely. Discard soaking liquid.

Step 2

In a food processor, pulse onion, garlic, carrot, leek and celery until coarsely chopped. In a large pot, warm oil over medium heat. Stir in onion mixture and mushrooms, sprinkle with salt and cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are soft but not browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add lentils, herbs, bay leaf, wine, if desired, and milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has nearly evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and tomato paste, scraping bottom of pot. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 10 minutes longer, stirring to prevent scorching (sauce will be very thick). Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Remove bay leaf and spoon sauce on top of pasta. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan, if desired, and serve.

