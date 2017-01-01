Salmon Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 2
Conner Middelmann-Whitney
March 2016

Toasted pine nuts add a nice crunch to this mix from the sea. If you're not into salmon, swap it for water-packed tuna!

Ingredients

  • 1 7.5-oz. can wild salmon, drained, skin and large bones removed
  • 1 tablespoon basil pesto
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1 small clove garlic, minced
  • 2 drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 5 pitted kalamata olives, finely chopped
  • 2 scallions, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 ripe but firm avocado, halved, pit removed
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 361
  • Fat per serving 31g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 601mg
  • Calcium per serving 136mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, combine salmon, pesto, mayonnaise, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, scallions and vinegar; mash with a fork. Add a little water to adjust texture, if necessary. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Spoon salmon salad into avocado halves, sprinkle with toasted pine nuts, if desired, and serve.

Read More

