- Calories per serving 90
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 53mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Slow-Stewed Peppers and Onions
These colorful little nuggets are only 90 calories! Plus, the bell peppers add vitamin C, which boosts your immune system and helps prevent cardiovascular diseases.
How to Make It
In a large, heavy-bottom pan, warm 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Cook onion, stirring frequently, until very soft and translucent, 10 to 12 minutes.
Stir in peppers, garlic and bay leaf. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes. Add water a tablespoon at a time if mixture seems dry or begins to stick to pan.
Remove from heat and season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Discard bay leaf. Transfer to a serving bowl, drizzle with remaining oil and sprinkle with parsley. Serve alongside grilled fish or chicken, spread on top of a pizza or bruschetta or use to fill an omelet.