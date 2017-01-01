Slow-Stewed Peppers and Onions

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Yield: 3 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Conner Middelmann-Whitney
March 2016

These colorful little nuggets are only 90 calories! Plus, the bell peppers add vitamin C, which boosts your immune system and helps prevent cardiovascular diseases.

 

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 2 bell peppers (any color), seeded and thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley or cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 90
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 53mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large, heavy-bottom pan, warm 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Cook onion, stirring frequently, until very soft and translucent, 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in peppers, garlic and bay leaf. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes. Add water a tablespoon at a time if mixture seems dry or begins to stick to pan.

Step 3

Remove from heat and season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Discard bay leaf. Transfer to a serving bowl, drizzle with remaining oil and sprinkle with parsley. Serve alongside grilled fish or chicken, spread on top of a pizza or bruschetta or use to fill an omelet.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up