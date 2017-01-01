- Calories per serving 397
- Fat per serving 33g
- Saturated fat per serving 11g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 410mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 698mg
- Calcium per serving 301mg
Scallion, Mint and Feta Omelet
This omelet is perfect for breakfast or dinner! In the morning, have some fruits on the side. At dinner, add a salad. Either way, it's a great source of protein and calcium.
How to Make It
Place oven rack 4 to 5 inches below heating element and preheat broiler to high. In a medium ovenproof nonstick skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add scallions and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 2 minutes.
In a bowl, combine eggs, mint, salt and pepper. Add remaining oil to skillet with scallions and pour egg mixture evenly over scallions. Scatter cheese over egg mixture and cook, without stirring, until eggs are set on bottom, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle pine nuts on top, if desired. Watching carefully, broil until cheese turns light golden and eggs are fully cooked, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately.