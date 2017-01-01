Scallion, Mint and Feta Omelet

Place oven rack 4 to 5 inches below heating element and preheat broiler to high. In a medium ovenproof nonstick skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add scallions and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 2 minutes.

Step 2

In a bowl, combine eggs, mint, salt and pepper. Add remaining oil to skillet with scallions and pour egg mixture evenly over scallions. Scatter cheese over egg mixture and cook, without stirring, until eggs are set on bottom, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle pine nuts on top, if desired. Watching carefully, broil until cheese turns light golden and eggs are fully cooked, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately.