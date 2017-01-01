- Calories per serving 497
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 85g
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 692mg
- Calcium per serving 99mg
Butternut Squash Pizza
Photo: Levi Brown
Alex Guarnaschelli is an executive chef in New York City and winner of Food Network's Next Iron Chef: Redemption.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a roasting pan, toss squash, sugar, oregano, salt and 1 Tbsp. oil. Bake until tender, about 35 minutes.
Step 2
In a skillet, cook onion and garlic in 1 Tbsp. oil until soft. Stir in vinegar, raisins and olives. Add to squash.
Step 3
Increase oven to 500°F. Brush a large baking sheet with remaining oil. Form dough into 4 rounds on baking sheet. Top with squash mixture. Bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes.