- Calories per serving 71
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 242mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Breadsticks, Three Ways
Photo: Levi Brown
Ted Allen is host of Food Network's Chopped and author of In My Kitchen.
How to Make It
Step 1
Roll dough into a 16-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into 16 strips; transfer to 2 parchment-lined baking sheets.
Step 2
Top breadsticks: Brush with 1 Tbsp. water and sprinkle with salt and crushed red pepper; or brush with sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds; or sprinkle with Parmesan.
Step 3
Let rest 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake until golden, 10 to 13 minutes.
Step 4
Note: Nutritional analysis is for Salt and Crushed Red Pepper variation.
Step 5
Sesame: 82 Calories, 2g Fat (0g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 3g Pro., 13g Carb., 122mg Sod., 0mg Iron, 0mg Calcium
Step 6
Parmesan: 74 Calories, 1g Fat (0g Sat.), 1mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 3g Pro., 13g Carb., 131mg Sod., 0mg Iron, 7mg Calcium