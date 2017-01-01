Breadsticks, Three Ways

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Serves: 16
Ted Allen
March 2016

Ted Allen is host of Food Network's Chopped and author of In My Kitchen.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pizza dough
  • Toppings
  • 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 71
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 242mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Roll dough into a 16-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into 16 strips; transfer to 2 parchment-lined baking sheets.

Step 2

Top breadsticks: Brush with 1 Tbsp. water and sprinkle with salt and crushed red pepper; or brush with sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds; or sprinkle with Parmesan.

Step 3

Let rest 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake until golden, 10 to 13 minutes.

Step 4

Note: Nutritional analysis is for Salt and Crushed Red Pepper variation.

Step 5

Sesame: 82 Calories, 2g Fat (0g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 3g Pro., 13g Carb., 122mg Sod., 0mg Iron, 0mg Calcium

Step 6

Parmesan: 74 Calories, 1g Fat (0g Sat.), 1mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 3g Pro., 13g Carb., 131mg Sod., 0mg Iron, 7mg Calcium

