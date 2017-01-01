Easy Caramel Apple Pie

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Serves: 12
Antonia Lofaso
March 2016

Antonia Lofaso is an executive chef in Los Angeles and author of The Busy Mom's Cookbook.


Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 5 tart apples, peeled and cut into wedges
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 pound pizza dough
  • 3 tablespoons caramel sauce
  • 1/4 cup chopped toasted pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 198
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 257mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add apples; sauté 4 minutes. Add sugar, spice and salt; sauté 5 minutes. Mix cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. water. Stir in, then let cool.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 450°F. Mist a 15-by-11-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray and press in dough. Top with apples.

Step 3

Bake until golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Drizzle with caramel, then sprinkle with nuts.

