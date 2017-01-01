Easy Caramel Apple Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add apples; sauté 4 minutes. Add sugar, spice and salt; sauté 5 minutes. Mix cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. water. Stir in, then let cool.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 450°F. Mist a 15-by-11-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray and press in dough. Top with apples.