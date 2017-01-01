- Calories per serving 198
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 257mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Easy Caramel Apple Pie
Photo: Levi Brown
Antonia Lofaso is an executive chef in Los Angeles and author of The Busy Mom's Cookbook.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add apples; sauté 4 minutes. Add sugar, spice and salt; sauté 5 minutes. Mix cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. water. Stir in, then let cool.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 450°F. Mist a 15-by-11-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray and press in dough. Top with apples.
Step 3
Bake until golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Drizzle with caramel, then sprinkle with nuts.