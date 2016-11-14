- Calories per serving 396
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 39mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 787mg
- Calcium per serving 170mg
Healthy Taco Salad
Not in the mood for a regular salad? Here's a simple twist: skip quinoa and roll this salad into regular-size whole-grain wraps.
How to Make It
Step 1
Divide greens among 4 bowls. In a large bowl, gently toss together remaining ingredients, except hot sauce.
Step 2
Divide bean mixture among bowls with greens. Pass hot sauce at the table, if desired.