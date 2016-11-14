Healthy Taco Salad

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
March 2016

Not in the mood for a regular salad? Here's a simple twist: skip quinoa and roll this salad into regular-size whole-grain wraps.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups salad greens
  • 2 cups cooked quinoa (start with 2/3 cup dry; cook in 1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth)
  • 1 15-oz. can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup chopped grilled or roasted skinless chicken, shredded, optional (if you leave it out, add an extra cup of beans)
  • 2 bell peppers, any color, seeded and chopped
  • 1 avocado, chopped
  • 1/4 cup shredded sharp Cheddar
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • Salt and pepper
  • Hot sauce, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 396
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 39mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 787mg
  • Calcium per serving 170mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Divide greens among 4 bowls. In a large bowl, gently toss together remaining ingredients, except hot sauce.

Step 2

Divide bean mixture among bowls with greens. Pass hot sauce at the table, if desired.

