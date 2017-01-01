Tuna and Vegetable Pasta Salad

Photo: Charles Masters
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Anne Mauney, RD
March 2016

If you are not into tuna, use a sliced or chopped hard-boiled egg instead. Both options are great sources of protein. We swapped the mayo for a mix of hummus and guacamole for a great heart-healthy mix.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 cups packed fresh baby spinach
  • 2 cups cooked whole-wheat pasta (preferably a short shape, such as cavatappi)
  • 4 single-serve packets (2.6 oz. each) or cans (3 oz. each) water-packed chunk light tuna
  • 2 cups cooked peas, thawed if frozen
  • 1/2 cup hummus
  • 1/2 cup guacamole
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 358
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 552mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Divide spinach among 4 bowls. Microwave each, uncovered, for 1 minute on high to wilt, if desired.

Step 2

In a large bowl, gently toss together remaining ingredients, except dill. Divide tuna mixture among bowls with spinach. Sprinkle with dill and serve.

