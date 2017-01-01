- Calories per serving 358
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 26mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 552mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Tuna and Vegetable Pasta Salad
Photo: Charles Masters
If you are not into tuna, use a sliced or chopped hard-boiled egg instead. Both options are great sources of protein. We swapped the mayo for a mix of hummus and guacamole for a great heart-healthy mix.
How to Make It
Step 1
Divide spinach among 4 bowls. Microwave each, uncovered, for 1 minute on high to wilt, if desired.
Step 2
In a large bowl, gently toss together remaining ingredients, except dill. Divide tuna mixture among bowls with spinach. Sprinkle with dill and serve.