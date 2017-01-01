- Calories per serving 335
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 691mg
- Calcium per serving 102mg
Mediterranean Pasta Salad With Whole-Wheat Pasta
Photo: Charles Masters
This salad gives a boost of protein, iron and fiber, which will keep you full and satisfied all afternoon. No microwave? Steam spinach for 2 to 4 minutes to wilt.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place zucchini in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup water, cover (leaving it slightly open to vent steam) and microwave on high until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Uncover, drain and let cool.
Step 2
Divide spinach among 4 bowls. Microwave each, uncovered, for 1 minute on high to wilt, if desired.
Step 3
In a bowl, toss pasta, chickpeas, artichoke hearts with marinade, olives, tomato, basil and oregano. Toss in zucchini. In a separate bowl, whisk oil, vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Toss with pasta mixture.
Step 4
Divide mixture among bowls with spinach. Top with cheese and serve.