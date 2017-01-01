Fudgy Flourless Brownies

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Yield: 9 brownies (serving size: 1 brownie)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup packed pitted Medjool dates
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 169
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 154mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325ºF. Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing a 1-inch overhang. Coat with cooking spray.

Step 2

In a food processor, blend almonds, cocoa, sugar, chocolate, baking soda and salt until ground. Pulse in dates, almond milk, oil and vanilla until a smooth paste forms.

Step 3

Beat egg whites until medium peaks form. Stir in one-third of almond mixture, then fold in remaining mixture. Spread in baking pan and sprinkle with chocolate chips, if desired.

Step 4

Bake until a toothpick inserted 1 inch from edge comes out almost clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack.

