- Calories per serving 169
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 154mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Fudgy Flourless Brownies
Photo: Travis Rathbone
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325ºF. Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing a 1-inch overhang. Coat with cooking spray.
Step 2
In a food processor, blend almonds, cocoa, sugar, chocolate, baking soda and salt until ground. Pulse in dates, almond milk, oil and vanilla until a smooth paste forms.
Step 3
Beat egg whites until medium peaks form. Stir in one-third of almond mixture, then fold in remaining mixture. Spread in baking pan and sprinkle with chocolate chips, if desired.
Step 4
Bake until a toothpick inserted 1 inch from edge comes out almost clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack.