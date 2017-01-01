Gingered Salmon Over Black Rice with Bok Choy

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Serves: 2
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup black Japonica rice
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons mirin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 heads baby bok choy, halved
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 2 6-oz. wild salmon fillets
  • 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds
  • 2 teaspoons chopped scallions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 535
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 602mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a pan, bring rice, salt and 2 cups water to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer until water has absorbed, 40 to 45 minutes. Fluff and set aside.

Step 2

In a bowl, whisk soy sauce, ginger, maple syrup, vinegar and mirin.

Step 3

When rice has 15 minutes left to cook, heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté shallot for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium. Add bok choy; cook for 2 minutes per side. Transfer bok choy to a plate. Wipe pan clean.

Step 4

In same pan, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon and half of soy-ginger mixture. Cook fish for 4 minutes per side. Transfer to plate with bok choy. Warm remaining soy-ginger mixture in pan over medium heat.

Step 5

Divide rice between 2 plates. Top with salmon and bok choy. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions. Drizzle with warmed sauce.

Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.

