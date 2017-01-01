Caramelized Red Onion and Fig Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 500°F. Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in oven.

Step 2 In a sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 12 minutes. Add vinegar, salt and pepper; stir and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3 Roll out dough between 2 pieces of parchment paper to a 10-inch diameter. Remove top sheet of parchment and cover dough evenly with both cheeses, figs, walnuts, half the onions and oregano.