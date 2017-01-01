- Calories per serving 287
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 508mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Caramelized Red Onion and Fig Pizza
Photo: Quentin Bacon
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 500°F. Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in oven.
Step 2
In a sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 12 minutes. Add vinegar, salt and pepper; stir and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 3
Roll out dough between 2 pieces of parchment paper to a 10-inch diameter. Remove top sheet of parchment and cover dough evenly with both cheeses, figs, walnuts, half the onions and oregano.
Step 4
Reduce oven to 450°F and transfer pizza (on parchment) to pizza stone or baking sheet. Bake until cheese is golden and crust is crisp, about 12 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing into 8 wedges and serving.
Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.