Giardiniera

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Yield: 8 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 cups white vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons light agave nectar
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 3 carrots, peeled and sliced into coins
  • 1/2 large orange bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 30
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 379mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large pot, bring 3 cups water to a boil with vinegar, agave, bay leaf, celery seeds, fennel seeds and salt.

Step 2

Once brine is boiling, add vegetables and return to a boil. Remove from heat and allow vegetables and brine to cool to room temperature.

Step 3

Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, collecting liquid in a container below. Discard bay leaf and transfer pickled vegetables to 3 pint-size (500ml) sterilized glass jars with tightly fitting lids. Pour reserved vinegar mixture over vegetables. If liquid doesn't reach top of jars, add a little extra water or vinegar. The pickled vegetables will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.

