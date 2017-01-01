Simply Red Fruit Salad

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Serves: 8
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small heatproof bowl, cover cherries with boiling water. Let sit for 15 minutes; drain, reserving liquid.

Step 2

Add berries and grapes to bowl with cherries.

Step 3

Over a bowl, use a paring knife to remove skin and pith from oranges. Slice alongside membranes of each segment, releasing segments. Squeeze juice from membranes. Transfer segments to bowl with cherries; reserve juice.

Step 4

In a small pan, combine reserved liquid from cherries, reserved orange juice and lime zest and juice. Add jam. Boil until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely at room temperature.

Step 5

Before serving, drizzle sauce over fruit and top with pomegranate arils.

Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up