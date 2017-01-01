Grilled Salmon Club

Photo: Yaso + Junko
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Yield: 4 sandwiches (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds salmon fillet, with skin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 8 slices 7-grain sandwich bread
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sriracha
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 large tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup bread-and-butter pickle slices
  • 2 cups baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 626
  • Fat per serving 31g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 48g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 104mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 772mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

When you buy salmon, ask fishmonger to remove skin and package it up for you. Cut salmon flesh into 4 pieces and rub with 1/2 tsp. sesame oil. Season with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a small baking sheet with foil and lightly grease foil. Place salmon skin scale-side up in a single layer on baking sheet (cut in half to fit, if needed); rub with 1/2 tsp. sesame oil. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and season with a pinch of salt. Roast until skin is crispy and golden, about 15 minutes. Transfer salmon skin to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Cut crosswise into baconlike strips.

Step 3

Preheat broiler. Brush bread with olive oil; broil until lightly browned, 45 to 60 seconds per side. In a bowl, mix mayonnaise with sriracha, lemon juice and remaining sesame oil.

Step 4

Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill salmon, turning once, until just cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and pat dry.

Step 5

Arrange bread on a cutting board and spread with sriracha mayonnaise. On 4 slices, arrange tomatoes, pickles, salmon, arugula and salmon-skin bacon. Close sandwiches and serve right away.

