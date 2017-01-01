- Calories per serving 421
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 992mg
- Calcium per serving 299mg
Mediterranean Tuna Melt
Photo: Yaso + Junko
How to Make It
Step 1
Place an oven rack 3 inches from heat source; preheat broiler. Brush bread with oil and broil, flipping once, until lightly charred on both sides, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Leave broiler on.
Step 2
In a bowl, mix tuna with lemon zest and juice and reserved tuna oil; gently break into large flakes with a fork. Fold in peppers, olives and onion; mound onto toasted bread. Top with cheese. Broil just until melted, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with chives and almonds; serve.