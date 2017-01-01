Pimento Cheese Toast

Photo: Yaso + Junko
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Yield: 4 toasts (serving size: 1 toast)
Grace Parisi
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch lengths
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder
  • 6 ounces shredded sharp yellow Cheddar (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 4-oz. jar sliced pimentos, drained
  • 4 teaspoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 4 slices 7-grain bread
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 440
  • Fat per serving 30g
  • Saturated fat per serving 13g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 687mg
  • Calcium per serving 412mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm oil in a large broilerproof skillet over medium heat. Add leeks, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Cover and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 10 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and glossy, 10 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate; let cool slightly. Rinse and dry skillet.

Step 2

Preheat broiler. In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard and chipotle. Stir in Cheddar, pimentos and leeks.

Step 3

Spread 1 tsp. butter on 1 side of each bread slice. Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano; press to adhere. Flip bread; spread with pimento cheese. Place sandwiches in skillet, pimento cheese--side up. Cook over medium heat until bottom is golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven. Broil until bubbling and browning in spots, about 2 minutes. Serve.

