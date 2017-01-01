Pastrami-Spiced Tofu Reuben

How to Make It

Step 1 Arrange tofu in a single layer on a plate between several layers of paper towels. Top with a heavy skillet; let stand for 5 minutes. In a bowl, mix mayonnaise, ketchup and chopped pickles; cover. In a separate bowl, mix coriander, pepper, garlic powder, salt and sugar. Discard towels around tofu. Brush tofu with Worcestershire; sprinkle all over with spice mixture.

Step 2 Warm oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook tofu, turning once, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add sauerkraut and jalapeño to skillet; sauté until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover and keep warm. Wipe out skillet.