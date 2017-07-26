Grilled Cheddar with Apples

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Yield: 4 sandwiches (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons mayonnaise
  • 8 thin slices seeded whole-grain multigrain bread
  • 4 teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard
  • 4 ounces sharp Cheddar, grated (1 cup)
  • 1 medium apple, cored and thinly sliced
  • 2 ounces baby spinach leaves (1 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 562mg
  • Calcium per serving 269mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a heavy skillet over low heat.

Step 2

Spread 1/2 tsp. mayonnaise on each bread slice and 1/2 tsp. mustard on other side. Sprinkle half of cheese over mustard side of 4 slices. Add apple, spinach and remaining cheese. Top with remaining bread slices, mustard-side down.

Step 3

Put 2 sandwiches in skillet; weigh down with another skillet. Cook until toasted, about 3 minutes. Turn sandwiches over, weigh down again and cook until cheese melts, about 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to make other 2 sandwiches.

