- Calories per serving 325
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 562mg
- Calcium per serving 269mg
Grilled Cheddar with Apples
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place a heavy skillet over low heat.
Step 2
Spread 1/2 tsp. mayonnaise on each bread slice and 1/2 tsp. mustard on other side. Sprinkle half of cheese over mustard side of 4 slices. Add apple, spinach and remaining cheese. Top with remaining bread slices, mustard-side down.
Step 3
Put 2 sandwiches in skillet; weigh down with another skillet. Cook until toasted, about 3 minutes. Turn sandwiches over, weigh down again and cook until cheese melts, about 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to make other 2 sandwiches.