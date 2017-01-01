Raspberry-Chocolate Meringues

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 40 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 54 (serving size: 2 meringues)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon raspberry extract
  • 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 27
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 9mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

Step 2

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in sugar until mixture is glossy with stiff peaks, about 3 minutes. Fold in extract.

Step 3

Spoon meringue into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe into 1 1/2-inch stars on sheet, 1/2 inch apart.

Step 4

Bake until firm and crisp but not browned, 1 hour 30 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes. Slide parchment, with meringues, off sheet onto a wire rack. Let cool completely before removing meringues from parchment.

Step 5

Set a small bowl over a pan of simmering water. Place two-thirds of chocolate in bowl and melt, stirring occasionally. Remove bowl; stir in remaining chocolate until melted.

Step 6

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Dip bottom of 1 meringue in chocolate, wipe off excess against side of bowl and transfer to sheet. Let stand until set. Repeat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up